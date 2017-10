Oct 16 (Reuters) - LECLANCHE SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY INTERIM RESULTS FOR 2017 AND REPORTED AN 84% INCREASE IN REVENUE DURING THE FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR

* FULL YEAR 2017 REVENUES FORECAST TO BE IN LINE WITH OR SLIGHTLY ABOVE 2016

* EBITDA BREAKEVEN ANTICIPATED IN LATE 2018/ H12019

* H1 REVENUE GREW BY 84% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO CHF 10.6 MILLION (FROM CHF 5.7 MILLION)

* H1 LOSS FOR THE PERIOD REDUCED BY 31% TO CHF 11.9 MILLION FROM CHF 17.3 MILLION