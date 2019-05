May 6 (Reuters) - LECLANCHE SA:

* PROPOSAL FOR THE ELECTION OF ONE NEW INDEPENDENT MEMBERS FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LECLANCHÉ SA

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES THAT LLUÍS M. FARGAS MAS IS ELECTED AS A NEW INDEPENDENT MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS