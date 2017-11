Nov 6 (Reuters) - LECLANCHE SA:

* ‍ORDER FOR A 15 MWH (EUR 5 MILLION) BATTERY STORAGE PROJECT FROM SWB, AN ENERGY SERVICES PROVIDER IN GERMANY​