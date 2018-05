BRIEF-Leclanche reports FY 2017 loss per share of CHF 0.70

May 3 (Reuters) - Leclanche SA:

* LECLANCHÉ ANNOUNCES ITS FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS; ON TRACK TO HIT MILESTONE OF 100 MWH OF ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS IN OPERATION BY 2018 AND BE EBITDA POSITIVE BY 2020; LEADERSHIP SETS OUT THE COMPANY’S STRATEGY TO CAPITALISE ON HIGH GROWTH STATIONAR

* EBITDA LOSS FOR YEAR AMOUNTS TO CHF 31.8 COMPARED TO A LOSS OF CHF 28.4 MILLION PREVIOUS YEAR

* CONFIRMED ORDER BOOK OF OVER 50 MWH IN BATTERY STORAGE SYSTEMS IN 2018

* COMPANY EXPECTS TO BE EBITDA POSITIVE BY 2020

* REVENUE SHORTFALL IN 2017 WAS DUE TO FUNDING DELAYS IN GROWTH CAPITAL WHICH IMPACTED DELIVERY OF A NUMBER OF PROJECTS

* FY 2017 REVENUE IS CHF 18.0 MILLION VERSUS CHF 28.5 MILLION IN 2016

* FY 2017 LOSS PER SHARE CHF 0.70