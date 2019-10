Oct 2 (Reuters) - Leclanche SA:

* LECLANCHE SA - BOMBARDIER TRANSPORTATION SELECTS CO AS PREFERRED GLOBAL PROVIDER OF BATTERY SYSTEMS TO POWER RAIL TRANSPORTATION

* LECLANCHE - AFTER FIRST DELIVERY CONTRACT WILL ENABLE CO TO BECOME SELECTED SUPPLIER FOR POTENTIAL BUSINESS REVENUE OF MORE THAN 100 MILLION EUR OVER 5 YEARS

* LECLANCHE - AFTER BECOMING SELECTED SUPPLIER, CO TO DELIVER BATTERY SYSTEMS FOR ABOUT 10 DIFFERENT RAILWAY PROJECT