May 3 (Reuters) - Leclanche SA:

* HUBERT ANGLEYS, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO ALSO SERVE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

* ON TRACK TO HIT MILESTONE OF 100 MWH OF ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS IN OPERATION BY 2018 AND BE EBITDA POSITIVE BY 2020

* LECLANCHE - IT IS IN ADVANCED JV DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTNERS IN CHINA AND INDIA FOR BOTH PRODUCT SALES AND HIGH-VOLUME PRODUCTION