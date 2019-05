May 9 (Reuters) - Leclanche SA:

* RESOLUTION TO REDUCE NOMINAL VALUE OF SHARES FROM CHF 1.50 TO CHF 0.10 WAS NOT APPROVED BY MAJORITY OF SHAREHOLDERS

* BOARD WILL REVIEW OPTIONS TO RESTRUCTURE BALANCE SHEET AS A MATTER OF PRIORITY

* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED ALL BUT ONE OF PROPOSALS OF BOARD AT 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (EGM) HELD TODAY IN YVERDON-LES-BAINS