June 5 (Reuters) - LECLANCHE SA:

* SECURES FUNDING OF CHF 75 MILLION, AND AN ADDITIONAL CHF 50 MILLION FACILITY TO FINANCE ACQUISITIONS AND JOINT VENTURES IN THE FAST-GROWING E-TRANSPORT AND STATIONARY GRID-BASED STORAGE MARKETS

* IS IN ADVANCED STAGE OF AGREEMENT TO SET UP A JOINT VENTURE IN INDIA

* IS IN PROCESS OF ACQUIRING AN ENERGY MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE SUITE FROM A COMPANY IN USA