Oct 24 (Reuters) - LECLANCHE SA:

* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE RESOLUTIONS AT LECLANCHÉ’S EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO STRENGTHEN THE COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET

* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED CONVERSION OF AN ADDITIONAL CHF 17.4 MILLION OF DEBT INTO EQUITY, BY COMPANY’S LARGEST SHAREHOLDER FEFAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)