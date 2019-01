Jan 24 (Reuters) - LECLANCHE SA:

* GERMAN GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A RESEARCH & PRODUCTION FACILITY FOR INDUSTRIAL SCALE LITHIUM-ION CELL MANUFACTURING

* SIGNS MOU WITH LEADING GERMAN CELL MANUFACTURERS TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF FACILITY

* BATTERY CELL RESEARCH PRODUCTION CENTRE TO RECEIVE AN INVESTMENT OF 500 MILLION EUROS

* OTHER PARTICIPATING COMPANIES INCLUDE BMZ GROUP/ TERRA E, CUSTOMCELLS, EAS AND LIACON