Dec 3 (Reuters) - Leclanche SA:

* EQS-ADHOC: LECLANCHÉ SA:THE SWISS TAKEOVER BOARD HAS APPROVED THE REQUEST FOR AN EXEMPTION FROM THE MANDATORY TAKEOVER OFFER DUTY BY FEFAM TO CONVERT ITS CERTAIN DEBT INTO EQUITY IN LECLANCHÉ

