BRIEF-Leclanche To Reorganize Company Along With Partnering With Eneris Group

June 2 (Reuters) - LECLANCHE SA:

* LECLANCHÉ ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC COMPANY REORGANIZATION ALONG WITH AN INDUSTRIAL PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH ENERIS GROUP AIMING AT CREATING A LEADING EUROPEAN BATTERY PARTNERSHIP

* ENERIS GROUP TO MAKE DIRECT INVESTMENTS TOTALING UP TO CHF 95 MILLION IN TWO MANUFACTURING JVS AND A TECHNOLOGY LICENSE AGREEMENT

* LECLANCHÉ GRANTS A LICENSE TO ENERIS FOR FURTHER DEVELOPMENT AND ACCESS TO LARGER SCALE INDUSTRIALIZATION

* LECLANCHÉ SHALL RETAIN ALL CUSTOMER CONTRACTS UNCHANGED