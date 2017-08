June 14 (Reuters) - LECTRA SA

* REG-LECTRA : SUCCESSFUL DISPOSAL BY ANDRÉ HARARI OF HIS ENTIRE STAKE IN LECTRA

* STAKE REPRESENTS 16.6% OF CAPITAL AND 16.4% OF NET VOTING RIGHTS OF LECTRA​

* DISPOSAL AT ‍PRICE OF EUR 24 PER SHARE​

* ‍FOLLOWING PLACEMENT, FREE FLOAT IS INCREASED FROM 63% OF CAPITAL TO MORE THAN 80% OF CAPITAL​