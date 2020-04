BRIEF-Lectra Q1 Income From Operations Down At 5.1 Million Euros

April 29 (Reuters) - Lectra SA:

* REG-LECTRA: Q1 2020: REVENUES AND EARNINGS IMPACTED BY THE COVID-19 VIRUS

* IN THIS UNIQUE AND UNPRECEDENTED ENVIRONMENT, GROUP’S REVENUES (63.5 MLN EUROS) DECREASED BY 6% COMPARED TO Q1 2019

* Q1 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS EUR 5.1 MLN VS EUR 7.9 MLN YR AGO

* END-Q1 FREE CASH FLOW: 3.7 MLN EUROS

* GREATEST IMPACT, HOWEVER, COULD BE EXPECTED IN Q2, WHICH COULD SEE A SHARP DECLINE IN REVENUES AND IN INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

* ON COVID-19: REVENUES FROM RECURRING CONTRACTS (25 MLN EUROS) CONSTITUTE A PROTECTIVE FACTOR AND WILL HELP MITIGATE IMPACT OF COVID-19 CRISIS ON REVENUES AND RESULTS, INCREASED BY 5%

* ON COVID-19: DIFFICULT TO PREDICT IMPACT OVER REST OF YEAR