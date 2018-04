BRIEF-Lectra SA Q1 Operating Income Down At 7.2 Million Euros

April 26 (Reuters) - Lectra SA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 67.2 MILLION FROM EUR 69.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET INCOME EUR 5.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING MARGIN 10.7 PERCENT VERSUS 13.5 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* IN Q1 FREE CASH FLOW OF EUR 2.5 MILLION

* SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 6-10 PERCENT

* Q1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 7.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES 2018 RECURRING OPERATING INCOME GROWTH BETWEEN 7-15 PERCENT

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.38 PER SHARE