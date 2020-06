BRIEF-Ledgertech: Capital Increase To Implement Acquisition In Solidmind Nutrition GmbH

June 30 (Reuters) - LEDGERTECH SE:

* CAPITAL INCREASE IN KIND TO IMPLEMENT THE ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN SOLIDMIND NUTRITION GMBH

* IMPLEMENTATION OF THE TAKEOVER OF 72.5 % OF THE SHARES OF SOLIDMIND NUTRITION GMBH (SOLIDMIND) RESOLVED A CAPITAL INCREASE THROUGH CONTRIBUTIONS IN KIND

* TO INCREASE THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL OF EUR 1,525,000.00 BY EUR 725,000.00 TO EUR 2,250,000.00 BY ISSUING 725,000 NEW SHARES WITH DIVIDEND RIGHTS FROM JANUARY 1, 2020

* SHARES IN SOLIDMIND FOR EUR 6,875,000.00 SUBJECT TO A CONDITION PRECEDENT ACQUIRED THE FULL PURCHASE PRICE PAYMEN