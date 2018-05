May 1 (Reuters) - Lee Enterprises Inc:

* LEE ENTERPRISES SAYS CFO RONALD MAYO IS TAKING LEAVE DURING HIS RECOVERY FROM A MEDICAL PROCEDURE - SEC FILING

* LEE ENTERPRISES - ON APRIL 26, TIMOTHY MILLAGE WAS APPOINTED TO SERVE AS CO'S ACTING PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER DURING MAYO'S ABSENCE Source text : [bit.ly/2HIfEut] Further company coverage: