May 3 (Reuters) - Lee Enterprises Inc:

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* LEE ENTERPRISES - OPERATING REVENUE FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 25, 2018 TOTALED $127.8 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 4.2%