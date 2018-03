March 21 (Reuters) - Lee Hing Development Ltd:

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$36.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF HK$515.9 MILLION

* FY REVENUE AND INCOME HK$8.9 MILLION VERSUS HK$66.6 MILLION

* ‍RECOMMEND A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 5 HK CENTS PER SHARE​