BRIEF-Lee & Man Chemical Posts FY Revenue Of Hk$3,477 Million

* LEE & MAN CHEMICAL CO LTD- FY REVENUE OF HK$3,477 MILLION FOR YEAR, DECREASED BY 10.3%

* LEE & MAN CHEMICAL CO LTD- PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK15 CENTS PER SHARE

* LEE & MAN CHEMICAL CO LTD- NET PROFIT OF HK$701 MILLION FOR YEAR, DECREASED BY 19.7%

* LEE & MAN CHEMICAL CO LTD - GROUP EXPECTS CHALLENGING BUSINESS PROSPECTS IN 2020

* LEE & MAN CHEMICAL CO LTD -FY NET PROFIT OF HK$701 MILLION,DECREASED BY 19.7%