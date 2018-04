April 30 (Reuters) - Leeds Group PLC:

* UPDATE MARKET ON ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 MAY 2018

* TRADING PERFORMANCE OF OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR HAS BEEN BELOW BOARD’S EXPECTATIONS

* GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX FOR FULL YEAR IS THEREFORE EXPECTED TO BE BELOW BOARD'S EXPECTATIONS FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR