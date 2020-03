BRIEF-Lee's Pharmaceutical Announces Business Update Of An Associated Company Of The Group

March 10 (Reuters) - Lee’s Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd :

* POWDER PHARMACEUTICALS INC ORDERED 2 FULLY AUTOMATIC FACE MASK PRODUCTION MACHINES, NECESSARY RAW MATERIALS FOR PRODUCTION

* MONTHLY PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF EACH PRODUCTION MACHINE WILL BE NO LESS THAN 1 MILLION UNITS OF MASK

* POWDER PHARMACEUTICALS TO UTILISE CLEANROOM FOR MASK PRODUCTION TO HELP ADDRESS IMMINENT SHORTAGE OF FACE MASKS IN HK

* MASK PRODUCTS SHOULD BE EXPECTED TO BE MADE AVAILABLE IN APRIL 2020