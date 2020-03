March 26 (Reuters) - Lee’s Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd :

* FY REVENUE HK$1.22 BILLION VERSUS HK$1.14 BILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$125.6 MILLION VERSUS HK$418.3 MILLION

* "2020 WILL BE MOST CHALLENGING YEAR THAT GROUP HAS EVER FACED BEFORE"