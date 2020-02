Feb 13 (Reuters) - Lee’s Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd :

* PERFECT CONCEPT HOLDINGS SUBSCRIBED FOR 18,620 SHARES OF CHINA ONCOLOGY FOCUS FOR US$4 MILLION

* UNIT SUBSCRIBED FOR 34,580 SHARES OF CHINA ONCOLOGY FOCUS FOR US$7.43MLN

* UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, UNIT & PCH HELD 65% & 35% STAKE IN CHINA ONCOLOGY FOCUS