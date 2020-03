March 16 (Reuters) - Lee’s Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd :

* EXPECTED TO RECORD AN UNAUDITED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE OF BETWEEN HK$110 MILLION AND HK$130 MILLION FOR YEAR

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO NON-RECURRING LOSS OF ABOUT HK$108.6 MILLION RECOGNISED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019