July 2 (Reuters) - Lee’s Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd :

* ON 25 JUNE, UNIT & PANOPTICA, INC. ENTERED INTO BINDING LETTER OF INTENT

* LOI FOR EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO DEVELOP, MANUFACTURE & COMMERCIALISE PAN-90806 IN CHINA, HK, MACAU, SOUTH KOREA & OTHERS IN SE ASIA

* BOTH PARTIES PLAN TO COLLABORATE IN WORLD-WIDE DEVELOPMENT OF PAN-90806 IN WET AGE-RELATED MACULAR DEGENERATION