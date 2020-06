June 22 (Reuters) - Lee’s Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd :

* LEE’S PHARMACEUTICAL- UNIT SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED ITS PIVOTAL PHASE III TRIAL OF ADAPALENE-CLINDAMYCIN COMBINATION GEL IN CHINA

* LEE’S PHARMACEUTICAL- NEW DRUG APPLICATION SUBMISSION AND MARKETING APPROVAL EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2020 AND IN 2021, RESPECTIVELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: