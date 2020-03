March 15 (Reuters) - Left Field Printing Group Ltd :

* INFORMED THAT LAU CHUK KIN, AN EXEC DIRECTOR OF CO, TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 ON 13 MARCH

* EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR IS CURRENTLY IN A STABLE CONDITION; CO'S HEAD OFFICE IN HONG KONG HAS BEEN CLEANED & SANITISED