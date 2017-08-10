FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LEG Immobilien raises profit guidance for 2017, 2018
#Financials
August 10, 2017 / 5:18 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-LEG Immobilien raises profit guidance for 2017, 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - LEG Immobilien AG

* Says FFO I in H1 2017 rose by 8.1% to eur 148.8 million

* Says FFO I expected to reach a range of eur 290 million to eur 295 million in 2017

* Says FFO I to be in range of eur 315 million to eur 323 million in 2018, not including effects of further acquisitions

* Says acquisition of around 2,100 residential units in high-growth markets supports further earnings growth; additional portfolios are currently in consideration

* Says if additional acquisitions are successfully concluded, a further increase in FFO I targets can be expected Source text: bit.ly/2wvN8at Further company coverage:

