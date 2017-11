Nov 1 (Reuters) - Legacy Reserves Lp:

* Legacy Reserves Lp announces third quarter 2017 results, extension of second lien availability and updated financial guidance

* Says ‍in quarter, increased oil production to 14,380 bbls/d, a 25% increase relative to Q2 2017​

* Quarterly loss per share ‍$0.53​

* Says revised 2017 financial guidance implies 2H 2017 oil production growth of 41% relative to 1H 2017​