May 2 (Reuters) - Legacy Reserves LP:

* ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND UPDATED 2018 GUIDANCE

* QTRLY INCOME PER UNIT - BASIC AND DILUTED$0.78

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $137.5 MILLION VERSUS $99.5 MILLION

* QTRLY AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION 46,078 BOE/D VERSUS 42,422 BOE/D

* SEES TOTAL PRODUCTION FOR FY 2018 IN THE RANGE 46,487 BOE/D - 50,321 BOE/D Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: