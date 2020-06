BRIEF-Legal & General Expects Surplus Over SCR Of About £6 Billion At Half Year

June 16 (Reuters) - Legal & General Group PLC:

* LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC - ARRANGE A SERIES OF FIXED INCOME INVESTOR CALLS COMMENCING TODAY

* LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC - ASSET PORTFOLIO CONTINUES TO PERFORM WELL IN ABSOLUTE AND RELATIVE TERMS, IN LIGHT OF ECONOMIC IMPACT OF COVID-19

* LEGAL & GENERAL - BENCHMARK ISSUE OF GBP DENOMINATED REG S PERPETUAL NON-CALL 11.25 YEAR CONTINGENT CONVERTIBLE RESTRICTED TIER 1 NOTES WILL FOLLOW

* LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC - EXPECT OUR SHAREHOLDER SOLVENCY RATIO AT HALF YEAR TO BE IN A RANGE OF 162% TO 167%

* LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC - EXPECT SURPLUS OVER SOLVENCY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT (SCR) OF CIRCA £6 BILLION AT HALF YEAR

* LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC - LGI HAS ACHIEVED £1,240 MILLION OF TOTAL GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS TO END OF MAY, UP 4% ON PRIOR YEAR

* LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC - LGIM (OUR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT BUSINESS) ACHIEVED EXTERNAL NET FLOWS OF £11.2 BILLION TO END OF MAY

* LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC - LGIM ACHIEVED EXTERNAL NET FLOWS OF £11.2 BILLION TO END OF MAY AND TOTAL AUM IS ESTIMATED AT £1,233 BILLION

* LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC - LGRR DELIVERED £337 MILLION OF ANNUITY PREMIUMS TO END OF MAY, DOWN 17% YEAR ON YEAR

* LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC - LGRI IS ACTIVELY QUOTING ON A FURTHER GLOBAL PRT PIPELINE OF MORE THAN £25 BILLION.

* LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC - LGRI HAS TRANSACTED £2.8 BILLION OF GLOBAL PENSION RISK TRANSFER (PRT) ACROSS 25 TRANSACTIONS TO 5 JUNE

* LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC - EXPECT A FURTHER £0.6 BILLION OF PRT TRANSACTIONS DURING JUNE AT LGRI