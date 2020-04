BRIEF-Legal & General Group Confirms Its Current Intention To Pay Final Dividend

April 3 (Reuters) - Legal & General Group PLC:

* LEGAL & GENERAL GRP - L&G CONFIRMS ITS CURRENT INTENTION TO PAY DIVIDEND

* LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC - NOTWITHSTANDING SIGNIFICANT MARKET VOLATILITY, GROUP’S SOLVENCY POSITION REMAINS ROBUST

* LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC - CURRENT INTENTION IS TO CONFIRM ITS PREVIOUS RECOMMENDATION FOR A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 12.64P (2018: 11.82P)