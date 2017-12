Dec 6 (Reuters) - Legal & General Group Plc:

* LEGAL & GENERAL GRP - L&G HAS REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS MATURE SAVINGS BUSINESS TO REASSURE DIVISION OF SWISS RE LTD (“SWISS RE”) FOR 650 MILLION POUNDS​

* SAYS ‍BUSINESS BEING SOLD COMPRISES PRINCIPALLY RETAIL CUSTOMERS WHO HOLD TRADITIONAL INSURANCE BASED PENSIONS, SAVINGS AND INVESTMENT PRODUCTS​

* EXPECTS FORMAL TRANSFER OF BUSINESS WILL BE COMPLETED IN MID-2019​

