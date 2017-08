June 13 (Reuters) - Legal & General Group Plc

* As at 15 may 2017, L&G had an estimated solvency II surplus of 7.0 billion pounds with a 188 percent coverage ratio, on a shareholder basis.

* Payment of 2016 final dividend will reduce coverage ratio by 7.7 percent.