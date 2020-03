March 18 (Reuters) - Legal & General Group PLC:

* LEGAL AND GENERAL SAYS L&G UK PROPERTY FUND AND L&G UK PROPERTY FEEDER SUSPENDED, AFTER VALUERS INVOKED MATERIAL VALUATION UNCERTAINTY CLAUSE DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* LEGAL AND GENERAL SAYS SUSPENSION HAS BEEN ENACTED AS A TEMPORARY MEASURE, TAKING ACCOUNT OF THE FCA RULES ON ILLIQUID ASSETS AND OPEN ENDED FUNDS. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)