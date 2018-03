March 13 (Reuters) - Legal & General Group Plc:

* ‍L&G CAPITAL ACQUIRES FULL OWNERSHIP OF CALA HOMES

* The total valuation of 100% of the equity in CALA Homes was £605m

* The business has performed strongly under L&G joint ownership with Patron Capital Partners, with revenues growing threefold from £241m in 2013 to £748m in 2017, and profits growing at a CAGR of 12% over the last three years.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)