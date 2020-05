May 29 (Reuters) -

* LEGEND BIOTECH - ANTICIPATE IPO PRICE PER ADS WILL BE BETWEEN $18.00 AND $20.00

* LEGEND BIOTECH - OFFERING 18.4 MILLION ADSS IN IPO

* LEGEND BIOTECH CORP SAYS PARENT, GENSCRIPT BIOTECH, AGREED TO BUY $12 MILLION OF ORDINARY SHARES AT IPO PRICE - SEC FILING

* LEGEND BIOTECH - GENSCRIPT WILL BENEFICIALLY OWN 66% OF ORDINARY SHARES OF OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL IMMEDIATELY AFTER COMPLETION OF IPO