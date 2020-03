BRIEF-Legend Holdings Corp's FY Net Profit Attributable Down 17%

March 26 (Reuters) - Legend Holdings Corp:

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB3,607 MILLION, REPRESENTING A DECREASE OF 17%

* FY REVENUE RMB389.218 BILLION, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 8%

* RECOMMENDS PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.33 PER ORDINARY SHARE

* CO, SUBSIDIARIES STILL ASSESSING IMPACT ON BUSINESSES FROM COVID-19

* TO CONTINUE TO TARGET PREMIUM-TO-MARKET REVENUE IN PCSD BUSINESS THROUGH FURTHER EXPANSION IN HIGH-GROWTH & PREMIUM SEGMENTS

* IN 2020, WILL FURTHER FOCUS ON MAIN BUSINESSES & ALSO EXIT FROM SOME PORTFOLIO COS