March 27 (Reuters) - Legend Holdings Corp:

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS RMB 5,048 MILLION VERSUS RMB4,859 MILLION

* FY COMBINED REVENUE OF CO & ITS SUBSIDIARIES RMB316.3 BILLION, UP 3 PERCENT

* FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.27 PER ORDINARY SHARE