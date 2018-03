March 19 (Reuters) - Legend Power Systems Inc:

* LEGEND POWER SYSTEMS INC. ANNOUNCES $10 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL EQUITY FINANCING TO FUND U.S. GROWTH STRATEGY

* LEGEND POWER SYSTEMS INC - UNDERWRITERS AGREED TO PURCHASE ON A BOUGHT DEAL BASIS, 12.5 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF CO, AT A PRICE OF $0.80 /SHARE