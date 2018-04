BRIEF-Legendary Investments Says IBS Granted Authorities To Operate By New Zealand Regulators

April 23 (Reuters) - Legendary Investments PLC:

* LEGENDARY INVESTMENTS PLC - IBS, OPERATING UNIT OF IBS CORP, HAS BEEN GRANTED AUTHORITIES TO OPERATE BY NEW ZEALAND REGULATORY AUTHORITIES.

* LEGENDARY INVESTMENTS PLC - WHILE AWAITING AUTHORITIES TO OPERATE, IBS CORP HAS SCOPED SEVERAL POTENTIAL TRANSACTIONS IN FINTECH AND PROPERTY SECTORS.

* LEGENDARY INVESTMENTS PLC - FOLLOWING GRANTING OF AUTHORITIES TO OPERATE, WORK ON THE POTENTIAL TRANSACTIONS WILL COMMENCE.

* LEGENDARY INVESTMENTS PLC - IBS CORP HAS ALSO IDENTIFIED SEVERAL SOURCES OF FUNDING LINES FOR ITS BUSINESS.