BRIEF-Legg Mason Announces Repurchase Agreement With Shanda Asset Management

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Legg Mason Inc:

* LEGG MASON ANNOUNCES REPURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT

* LEGG MASON INC - AGREED TO REPURCHASE 5.6 MILLION SHARES OF CO FOR $40.50 PER SHARE IN A PRIVATE TRANSACTION

* LEGG MASON - UNTIL OCT 2018, WILL APPLY FUNDS THAT WOULD HAVE BEEN ALLOCATED TO SHARE REPURCHASES TO PAY DOWN AMOUNTS DRAWN UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT LINE