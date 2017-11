Nov 28 (Reuters) - Legg Mason Inc:

* LEGG MASON SAYS BOARD ELECTED MICHELLE GOLDBERG & ALISON QUIRK TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS OF CO, INCREASING SIZE OF BOARD FROM EIGHT TO 10 - SEC FILING​

* LEGG MASON INC - ‍EACH OF GOLDBERG'S & QUIRK'S TERM WILL EXPIRE AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS​ Source text: (bit.ly/2AGDyH5) Further company coverage: