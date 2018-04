April 25 (Reuters) - Legg Mason Inc:

* LEGG MASON REPORTS RESULTS FOR FOURTH FISCAL QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR-ENDED 2018

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.86

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.71 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 21% TO $0.34, PER SHARE

* ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT WERE $754.1 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $767.2 BILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017