BRIEF-Leggett & Platt Inc - Taking Necessary Steps To Reduce Expenses, Manage Costs, And Reduce Or Defer Capital Spending

Leggett & Platt Inc:

* LEGGETT & PLATT PROVIDES UPDATE IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 IMPACT

* LEGGETT & PLATT INC - WITHDRAWS 2020 GUIDANCE

* LEGGETT & PLATT - TO DATE, LEGGETT HAS EXPERIENCED SIGNIFICANT REDUCTIONS IN DEMAND IN MANY OF ITS MARKETS

* LEGGETT & PLATT INC - TEMPORARILY CLOSED SOME FACILITIES DUE TO DECLINING DEMAND, GOVERNMENT ORDERS AND/OR CONCERNS OVER EMPLOYEE SAFETY

* LEGGETT & PLATT INC - EXPECTS TO MEET ITS CURRENT LIQUIDITY NEEDS FROM OPERATING CASH FLOW AND ITS ACCESS TO COMMERCIAL PAPER MARKET

* LEGGETT & PLATT INC - TAKING NECESSARY STEPS TO REDUCE EXPENSES, MANAGE COSTS, AND REDUCE OR DEFER CAPITAL SPENDING