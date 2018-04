April 26 (Reuters) - Leggett & Platt Inc:

* Q1 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 6 PERCENT

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.59 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BILLION TO $4.4 BILLION

* Q1 SALES $1.029 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.04 BILLION

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $4.25 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: