BRIEF-Leggett & Platt Q4 Shr $0.27 From Continuing Operations

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Leggett & Platt Inc:

* LEGGETT & PLATT REPORTS 4Q AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* REPORTS Q4 2017 SALES $984 MILLION

* REPORTS Q4 2017 SALES UP 9 PERCENT

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.59 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.27 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 SALES $984 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.27

* ‍Q4 AND FULL-YEAR 2017 EARNINGS INCLUDE A NET $50 MILLION, OR $.37 PER SHARE, CHARGE FOR ESTIMATED IMPACT OF RECENTLY ENACTED TCJA​

* 2018 EPS GUIDANCE IS $2.65-$2.85 ON SALES OF $4.2-$4.3 BILLION; 6-9% GROWTH VERSUS 2017

* ‍DURING 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TO REPATRIATE APPROXIMATELY $300 MILLION OF CASH CURRENTLY HELD IN FOREIGN ACCOUNTS​

* ‍COMPANY EXPECTS ITS 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO APPROXIMATE 22%​

* SEES 2020 SALES OF $5 BILLION, EBIT MARGIN OF 13%, EPS OF $3.50

* LEGGETT & PLATT SAYS EXPECTS TO REPURCHASE 2-3 MILLION SHARES IN 2018

* ‍MAY USE A PORTION OF CASH TO BE REPATRIATED TO REPAY $150 MILLION OF DEBT THAT MATURES IN JULY 2018​

* ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURES SHOULD BE APPROXIMATELY $160 MILLION, AND DIVIDEND PAYMENTS SHOULD APPROXIMATE $195 MILLION FOR 2018​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.79, REVENUE VIEW $4.17 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.79, REVENUE VIEW $4.17 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.62, REVENUE VIEW $998.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S