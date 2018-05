May 4 (Reuters) - Primo Water Corp:

* LEGION PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 5.20 PERCENT STAKE IN PRIMO WATER CORP AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 - SEC FILING

* LEGION PARTNERS, LLC - PURCHASED PRIMO WATER CORP'S SHARES BASED ON BELIEF THAT SHARES, WHEN PURCHASED, WERE UNDERVALUED Source text (bit.ly/2HOwoV6) Further company coverage: