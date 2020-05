BRIEF-Legochem Biosciences And Iksuda Enter Licensing Agreement For Antibody Drug Conjugate Program

May 15 (Reuters) - LegoChem Biosciences Inc:

* LEGOCHEM BIOSCIENCES AND IKSUDA ENTER LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR ANTIBODY DRUG CONJUGATE PROGRAM

* LEGOCHEM BIOSCIENCES INC - WORLDWIDE LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH IKSUDA THERAPEUTICS FOR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF LCB73

* LEGOCHEM BIOSCIENCES INC - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, IKSUDA WILL MAKE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $5 MILLION

* LEGOCHEM BIOSCIENCES INC - CO IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE DEVELOPMENT, REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $222 MILLION